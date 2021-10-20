How will QR codes be checked in public places in St. Petersburg? Informatization committee is responsible

From November, it will be possible to get to some public places in St. Petersburg only by QR-code. Governor Alexander Beglov signed the corresponding decree the day before. In the city committee for informatization and communication “Paper” told how this system will work.

As explained in the department, they will check the QR code from the State Services website using smartphones – built-in QR code readers. This will allow the auditors to verify the validity of the certificate.

Press Service of the Committee for Informatization and Communication

– When you hover over the smartphone camera code, a card appears on the screen with the data of the owner of the certificate and his passport data, partially hidden in accordance with the requirements for the protection of personal data, as well as confirmation that the vaccination certificate is valid.

It will also be possible to show a printed QR code in public places, the committee said.

