Huawei released in Russia a 34-inch gaming monitor MateView GT for 40 thousand rubles

Huawei has announced the start of sales of the Huawei MateView GT series gaming monitor in Russia. The novelty is equipped with a 34-inch WQHD screen with a resolution of 3440 × 1440 pixels, a refresh rate of 165 Hz, an aspect ratio of 21: 9 and a radius of curvature of 1500R.

The monitor has a viewing angle of 178 ° in both planes, the contrast ratio is up to 4000: 1, the brightness is up to 350 cd / m22 … It also reported support for HDR10 technology. The matrix response time is 4ms, which gives an advantage during fast-paced video games, allowing you to quickly respond to changes in the action on the screen.

Huawei MateView GT supports 10-bit color depth and provides 90% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. Each monitor is individually calibrated to ensure accurate color reproduction within Delta E <2. TÜV Rheinland's Low Blue Light certification and Flicker Free certification ensure that you can participate in extended gaming sessions without excessive eye strain.

The monitor supports the function of controlling dark zones, which allows you to change the brightness of the screen when displaying dark and light scenes and more effectively detect opponents in the game space. Also, Huawei MateView GT has a digital sight function on the screen.

The monitor supports height and tilt adjustments and is lightweight thanks to its sleek stand design without a built-in soundbar. The device is equipped with two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 port and a USB Type-C connector, as well as a 3.5mm audio output for connecting headphones and a microphone.

The Huawei MateView GT gaming monitor is already available for purchase in Huawei branded stores and partner stores. The recommended retail price of the device is 39,999 rubles.