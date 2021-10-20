I think there will be a crisis

Karl Icahn is known for his deals that influence the largest companies, sometimes using raiding and corporate blackmail. At various times, he was a shareholder in General Motors, Motorola, Netflix and Apple. It happened that his expert opinion and statements moved the markets: for example, in 2013, his reply on Twitter led to an increase in the price of Apple shares by 3.8% per day.

On October 18, the expert gave an interview to CNBC, in which he outlined his vision of the market prospects. Will his opinion have an impact on the market this time?

Protect your foreheads

Carl Icahn said that US markets could face serious problems in the long run amid excessive money supply and rising inflation.

“In the long run, we will definitely hit the wall,” Icahn said. “I really think there will be a crisis, given the way we go, how we print money and how we go towards inflation.”

Spent a lot

According to the expert, in the long term, the markets will pay the price for the stimulus policy, for which the Fed and Congress have allocated trillions of dollars. The regulator’s balance has increased by more than $ 3 trillion as part of the quantitative easing program, and the government has allocated more than $ 5 trillion in stimulus for Americans.

Indices are in good shape, but inflation is everywhere

Thanks to these unprecedented measures, the S&P 500 quickly recovered from the losses caused by the pandemic and climbed to a new high. In 2021, the index is up more than 19% and is just 1.4% below its all-time high of early September.

The core personal consumption expenditure price index, which excludes food and energy costs and is the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, rose 0.3% month-over-month and rose 3.6% year-over-year.

The expert is especially concerned about inflation. According to Icahn, she is “all over the place, and I don’t know how you handle it in the long run.”

The massive money supply contributed in part to the rise in price pressures in the economy. In August, inflation hit a new 30-year high amid supply chain disruptions and extremely high demand, CNBC points out.

