https://ria.ru/20211020/grossi-1755312723.html

IAEA head criticizes AUKUS deal

IAEA head criticized the AUKUS deal – Russia news today

IAEA head criticizes AUKUS deal

Other countries could follow Australia’s example and acquire nuclear submarines, said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

2021-10-20T04: 47

2021-10-20T04: 47

2021-10-20T04: 53

in the world

Australia

magate

anthony blinken

rafael grossi

aukus

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156215/36/1562153619_0: 2820:1587_1920x0_80_0_0_a7236597b2586d205f116c2cabb6389b.jpg

MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Other countries could follow Australia’s example and acquire nuclear submarines, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said. In his opinion, “it cannot be ruled out (likely)” that other countries will follow the precedent of AUKUS and begin to implement their plans to acquire nuclear submarines. As the IAEA Director General noted, the limiting factor in this situation is the technological difficulties in creating such submarines. “I have already established a working group within the Inspectorate (IAEA), which included very experienced safeguards inspectors and legal experts to study this issue.” – said Grossi during his visit to Washington. His words are reported by the Guardian newspaper. The IAEA Director General stressed that an agreement is necessary under which the technologies and materials received by Australia will be guaranteed their proper use. Grossi, in a conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, raised the topic of non-proliferation in the context of AUKUS. to hold an official meeting soon, in a trilateral or other format, “the newspaper quotes the IAEA Director General. Earlier, Australia entered into a partnership with the United Kingdom and the United States in the field of defense and security AUKUS and announced its withdrawal from the submarine agreement with the French company Naval Group. the volume of which was 56 billion euros. The agreement with France provided for the production of 12 Barracuda-class attack submarines. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called Australia’s decision to break the agreement “a stab in the back.”

https://ria.ru/20211015/aukus-1754675311.html

https://ria.ru/20211014/stabilnost-1754481087.html

Australia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156215/36/1562153619_89 0:2820:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_388b04cf9292d386a8f9fca6eeb59225.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, australia, magate, anthony blinken, rafael grossi, aukus