In Germany, 96-year-old German woman on trial for crimes during the Nazi era

A 96-year-old German woman, Irmgard Fürchner, was brought to trial in Germany. She is accused of complicity in the murder of more than 11 thousand people in the Nazi concentration camp Stutthof during World War II, according to the BBC.

Fürchner did not attend the first court hearing, which was to take place on September 27. She left the nursing home, got into a taxi and left in an unknown direction. The meeting began without her, the court issued an arrest warrant, four hours later, Fürchner was arrested. She is now officially considered a fugitive from justice.

The families of the victims of the Holocaust were outraged by the attempted escape. “She demonstrates incredible contempt for the rule of law and survivors,” said the International Committee for the Commemoration of the Victims of Auschwitz.

Irmgard Fürchner is the first woman in many years to stand trial on this charge. In 1943–45, Furchner worked in the Stutthof camp in occupied Poland. Then she was 18-19 years old.

Furchner did not have a military rank; in the camp she worked as a typist and acted as the personal secretary of the head of the camp, Paul-Werner Hoppe. The prosecution insists: her activities contributed to the systematic murder of prisoners, for sure Fürchner saw the lists of prisoners and reports of the massacres of them.

The former typist’s lawyers deny this, claiming that she did not know what was happening behind the redistribution of the commandant’s office. During the 1954 trial, in which Furchner was a witness, she said that Hoppe personally dictated various directives and orders to her, but she did not know anything about the purpose of the camp.

In the Stutthof camp there were a total of about 100 thousand prisoners (Jews, Poles, Soviet prisoners of war), more than 65 thousand of them died.

There were gas chambers on the territory of the camp, medical experiments were carried out on people. At the end of the war, during the so-called death marches, many prisoners were killed.

The Furchner trial may become the last case of Nazi criminals – only a few survived. In March 2021, the trial of the Stutthof camp guard was never completed due to the serious health condition of the accused. In 2020, another former guard in the same camp, Bruno Dey, 93, was found guilty of complicity in the murder of 5,000 people and sentenced to a suspended prison sentence.

More news from Radio Liberty – in videos: