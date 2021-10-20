In Italy, flight attendants undressed in protest against the liquidation of the airline – Gazeta.Ru

The flight attendants of the Italian airline Alitalia held a flash mob to protest its liquidation. This is reported by the newspaper Il Messaggero…

The action took place in a square on the Capitoline Hill in the center of Rome. Alitalia employees lined up and stripped off their uniforms, leaving them in their nightgowns. Participants of the flash mob protest against the conditions in which their colleagues found themselves after the liquidation of Alitalia.

Earlier it was reported that a group of six visitors to the Prado Museum in Madrid arranged the action at the canvas “Menina” by Diego Velazquez. They threaten to commit suicide if Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez does not comply with their demands.

Protesters support those affected by toxic oil syndrome. This term refers to the outbreak of the disease that occurred in 1981 due to the mass poisoning of the Spaniards with rapeseed oil. According to activists, then about 4 thousand people could have died. The number of people admitted to hospitals is in the tens of thousands.

Police are working at the Prado Museum, according to a source. At the time of publication of this news, one of the activists was detained.