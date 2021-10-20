https://ria.ru/20211020/migranty-1755469100.html

In Poland, illegal migrants tried to storm the border

Illegal migrants tried to storm the Belarusian-Polish border, force and gas were used against them, according to the Polish Border Guard. RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

2021-10-20T18: 59

2021-10-20T18: 59

2021-10-20T19: 32

WARSAW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Illegal migrants tried to storm the Belarusian-Polish border, force and gas were used against them, according to the Polish Border Guard. “- said in the message. According to the Polish border guards, about 6 people threw several logs at the border fence. “The migrants threw stones towards the border guards and the military, and the employees of the Belarusian services helped their actions,” the Border Guard states. Additional patrols of the Polish Border Guard, the army and the police were sent to the indicated area. The Polish border guard officials also noted that “foreigners on the Belarusian side possess dangerous tools (axes and knives).” “Direct coercion measures were used against migrants destroying the border fence, including gas. 16 illegal migrants who penetrated into Polish territory, in accordance with the decree of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, were returned to the border line with Belarus, “the report says. According to the Polish Border Guard, over the past day, 424 attempts to illegally cross the border from Belarus have been recorded, since the beginning of October such attempts have been identified about 10 thousand from the beginning of September – about 20 thousand. For several months, several dozen illegal migrants have remained blocked by Polish and Belarusian border guards on the border between Belarus and Poland near the village of Usnazh Gurny in the Podlaskie Voivodeship. Migrants illegally tried to go to Poland, border guards do not allow them to enter any of the countries. The Polish side insists that migrants are on the territory of Belarus, and not on neutral territory. Recently, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants on the border with Belarus and accused the official Minsk of creating a migration crisis. In connection with this situation, the President of Poland introduced a state of emergency on the territories bordering with Belarus, and the army and the police were involved in protecting the border. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: because of the West’s sanctions, there is “neither money, nor effort.” The border guards of Belarus have repeatedly stated about the forcible expulsion of migrants by Lithuania, Poland and Latvia to the Belarusian territory.

