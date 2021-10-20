In Russia, mortality from coronavirus has renewed its maximum for the second day in a row

In Russia, over the past day, 1028 patients with coronavirus have died. This is 1.18% more than the day before (1015), and the maximum since the beginning of the pandemic. Recall that today, October 20, Vladimir Putin will discuss with members of the government a proposal to declare non-working days from October 30 to November 7. According to unconfirmed media reports so far, the Moscow authorities are considering the possibility of introducing a short-term lockdown for this period: they will close shopping centers, restaurants, cafes, beauty salons, fitness clubs, and ban public events.

The total death toll has reached 226,353, the COVID-19 operational headquarters said.

Regions are leaders in the number of deaths:

Moscow – 76 (since the beginning of the pandemic – 30 381);

St. Petersburg – 62 (23,094);

Nizhny Novgorod region – 40 (7,285);

Krasnodar Territory – 39 (6,934);

Sverdlovsk region – 38 (7,124).

During the day, 34,073 cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Russia. This is 0.99% more than yesterday (33,740). The total number of infected people increased to 8,094,825. During the day, 25,231 people recovered, a total of 7,065,712.

Regions are leaders in the number of new cases:

Moscow – 5847 (for all time – 1 737 784);

St. Petersburg – 3274 (673 230);

Moscow region – 2,590 (488,597);

Samara region – 930 (119 845);

Nizhny Novgorod region – 728 (182 680).

According to the Ministry of Health, since the beginning of October, the increase in the number of active cases of coronavirus disease has amounted to almost 23%. Tatyana Golikova proposed introducing non-working days in the country from October 30 to November 7, her idea will be discussed today at a meeting with the president. Moscow has already tightened restrictions due to COVID-19: employers must transfer 30% of employees to remote work, and self-isolation is recommended for elderly citizens and people with chronic diseases.

For more information on the situation with the coronavirus in Russia, see the Kommersant article, “Transferring the country to a home position.”