In Texas, more than 20 people survived a passenger plane crash

Passenger plane McDonnell Douglas crashed in the US state of Texas near Houston, there were 18 passengers and three crew members on board, all of them survived.

Reported by KPRC.

According to preliminary data, the plane fell after it began to take off and could not gain altitude, a fire broke out at the crash site. All people managed to leave the plane, two were taken away by emergency services.

“Every time an airplane fails to land on the runway as expected, we expect the worst and hope for the best. Today we have definitely gotten the best outcome we could have hoped for, ”said District Emergency Services Director Tim Gibson.

Due to the accident, electricity was cut off in 1806 houses located near the crash site; later, the power supply was restored.

#Breaking update: 19 passengers and 3 crew members are okay. We are told one person has a minor injury. Fire is under control. The @FAANews says MD-80 rolled into a fence and caught fire in a field. Everyone on board was able to evacuate safely. # khou11pic.twitter.com/o1h919Wlqn – Cheryl Mercedes (@CMercedesKHOU) October 19, 2021

Earlier, the crew and passengers were safely evacuated from the plane, which caught fire during takeoff at the airport in the American city of Atlantic City.