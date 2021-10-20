https://ria.ru/20211020/koronavirus-1755445776.html

In the United States, a new variant of the coronavirus was recorded

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 – RI News. A variety of the AY4.2 coronavirus strain identified in the UK is being recorded in the United States, but there is no evidence of its clusters or an increase in the number of cases, said the head of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Rochelle Walensky at a press briefing on Wednesday. Variations continue to emerge, with particular attention recently being drawn to variant AY4.2, which was recently identified in the UK and is a subspecies of the delta strain. the appearance of its clusters, “Walenski said at a White House briefing. She stressed that there is currently no evidence that the new variant undermines the effectiveness of the vaccine or drugs used to treat coronavirus. The main strain common in the United States today is still “delta”, it is detected in 99.7% of cases. According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 45 million 141 thousand people fell ill with coronavirus in the United States, 728 thousand Americans died from COVID-19 Earlier, scientists in the UK announced the spread of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus than the “delta” strain. According to experts from the Senger Institute in Cambridge and the Institute of Genetics at University College London, the new AY.4.2 variant could be 10-15% more infectious than the delta strain. If confirmed, this could be the most contagious variant since the virus began to spread, with AY.4.2 variant recently discovered and could be driving the rise in UK cases of COVID-19. The new variant is already recorded at 10% of infections in the UK, and its share in detected infections is growing quite rapidly. The identification of a new variant was also reported in Israel.

