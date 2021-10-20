https://ria.ru/20211020/voyna-1755413072.html

In Ukraine, it was proposed to abandon the name “Great Patriotic War”

KIEV, October 20 – RIA Novosti. The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) proposes to abandon the term Great Patriotic War and call it “Soviet-German war” or generalized as World War II, the terminology is proposed in the dictionary of names and terms “in connection with the occupation of Crimea and part of Donbass.” The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) has developed a dictionary of names and terms “in connection with the occupation of Crimea and part of the Donbass”, which it recommends to use for the authorities, diplomats and the media. The dictionary was presented on the NSDC website on Wednesday. The term Great Patriotic War is mentioned in the dictionary in the section “Terminology Associated with the Propaganda and Politics of Historical Memory.” The term itself is placed in the column “Fake / cliché”. Instead, it is proposed to use two options: “World War II” and “Soviet-German war.” Instead, it is recommended to write Russkiy Mir in quotes, instead of Little Russia to use Ukraine, and instead of the term Novorossiya to use the names of specific regions. In Ukraine, the main events on the occasion of the end of the war at the state level are held not on May 9, but on the 8th – on the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation. This holiday was established in March 2015. Thus, the country actually joined the tradition of celebrating the Victory over Nazi Germany according to the Western European model.

