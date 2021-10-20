https://ria.ru/20211020/samolet-1755314223.html
In Yakutia, a plane with shift workers was forced to land
In Yakutia, a plane with shift workers was forced to land – RIA Novosti, 10/20/2021
In Yakutia, a plane with shift workers was forced to land
The plane with shift workers, flying to Chukotka, was forced to land in Yakutsk Srednekolymsk due to a malfunction, people were accommodated in a hotel, the head of … RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021
2021-10-20
2021-10-20T06: 02
2021-10-20T06: 57
incidents
srednekolymsk
roman kopin
Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviation)
Chukotka
VLADIVOSTOK, October 20 – RIA Novosti. An airplane with shift workers flying to Chukotka was forced to land in Yakut Srednekolymsk due to a malfunction, people were accommodated in a hotel, said the head of the region Roman Kopin on his Instagram account. According to him, the Chukotka authorities appealed to the government of Yakutia and the Federal Air Transport Agency for influence on “We will not leave passengers. The industrial policy department will inform about the decision to deliver to Pevek in the near future,” Kopin said.
srednekolymsk
Chukotka
incidents, srednekolymsk, roman kopin, federal air transport agency (rosaviation), chukotka
