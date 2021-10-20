In Yakutia, a plane with shift workers was forced to land

https://ria.ru/20211020/samolet-1755314223.html

VLADIVOSTOK, October 20 – RIA Novosti. An airplane with shift workers flying to Chukotka was forced to land in Yakut Srednekolymsk due to a malfunction, people were accommodated in a hotel, said the head of the region Roman Kopin on his Instagram account. According to him, the Chukotka authorities appealed to the government of Yakutia and the Federal Air Transport Agency for influence on “We will not leave passengers. The industrial policy department will inform about the decision to deliver to Pevek in the near future,” Kopin said.

