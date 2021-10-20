In Yekaterinburg, policemen are massively dismissed from service – Gazeta.Ru

In Yekaterinburg, policemen are massively dismissed from service, several heads of departments have already written a report, reports URA.RU citing sources in law enforcement agencies.

“The outflow from the authorities has increased, the police personnel service receives 20 reports a day,” the message says.

Among the heads of departments, four people have already resigned or retired – the head of the 14th department, Dmitry Shishmakov, has worked in this position for only a year. Three more people quit due to their retirement, but most of the resigned police officers left the authorities due to low salaries and high workload.

“All are experienced professionals, not yet old, could continue to work and be useful, but they leave of their own accord, the experience allows. There is a chain reaction. People began to scatter, the rest of the load increases, and they also begin to leave. In general, so that in a short time 4 heads of departments leave at once – this has never happened “, – said the source E1.Ru…

