Iraq suspended flights with Belarus due to refugee situation
Iraq has suspended flights with Belarus due to the situation with refugees – RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021
Iraq suspended flights with Belarus due to refugee situation
The Iraqi authorities will not send potential refugees to Minsk at least until the end of the year, said German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer. RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021
2021-10-20
2021-10-20T13: 32
2021-10-20T13: 48
BERLIN, October 20 – RIA Novosti. The Iraqi authorities will not send potential refugees to Minsk at least until the end of the year, said German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer. According to him, the German authorities see several ways to combat the migration crisis on the EU-Belarus border, including sanctions against the Belarusian authorities and those responsible for delivery of migrants, as well as negotiations with the countries of origin of migrants. “These are additional sanctions, these are negotiations with countries from which airlines take people out, for example, from Iran. We already have success in negotiations with one country, namely with Iraq – their airlines they will not take these people to Belarus at least until the end of this year, “Seehofer said at a press conference on Wednesday.
Iraq suspended flights with Belarus due to refugee situation