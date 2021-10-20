Is Gwyneth Paltrow robbing you of your ability to think rationally?

– Kering SA shares fell after slowing growth in Guchy, its largest brand, stepping up pressure on the label’s new collection to ensure a strong holiday season.

Comparable sales for the Italian brand rose 3.800 in the third quarter from last year, said Kering in a statement on Tuesday. Analysts had predicted a 9.3% rise.

The emergence of the virus has been hit by restrictions that have held back demand in China, New Zealand, Australia and elsewhere, said Jean-Marc Duplax, chief financial officer. Kering, by phone with reporters. The fund fell to 5.8% in trading at the start Paris…

Gucci, who earns more than half of the income Kering, released his Aria collection at the end of last month. The line, which marks the brand’s centenary, features branded jackets and floral designs reminiscent of the 70s. Gucci is particularly dependent on new products underpinning demand, so purchases are closely monitored.

During a call with analysts, Duplax said he expects Aria’s sales to get a boost from Gucci, adding the group, he was pleased with his pricing strategy and recent sales trends. According to Duplax, the composition of the product has also expanded, expanding its appeal.

Gucci’s party has been postponed, analyst Luca Salka wrote to Bernstein in a note following the results. He added that he continues to play for other megabras such as Louis Vuitton from LBH.

Sales Kering in the first nine months of 2021 amounted to 12.2 billion euros, 2 billion, exceeding the level of 2019. Saint Laurent posted the best result in the third quarter, with sales for the Parisian brand growing 28%.

LIRCH, brand owner, including Louis Vuitton and Diorsaid last week that it is on track to peak revenue in 2019, showing how quickly some luxury giants have rebounded. Hermes International will report sales on Thursday.

The film “House of Gucci”, which recounts the murder of the heir to the family Maurisio Gucci in 1995, published next month. The film in which they play a role Lady Gaga and driver Adam, should bring renewed attention to the brand during the holiday shopping season, ” Claire Roblet, head of investment relations at Keringe…

Another event that will be closely watched is the publication of the Gucci-Balencig hacker collaboration, which is also due to be released next month, Roble added. The project, unveiled in April, features jackets and white suits with brand names and logos on them.

