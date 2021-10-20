https://ria.ru/20211020/delta-shtamm-1755489036.html

Is the new British variant of the coronavirus AY.4.2 already in Russia? What does it threaten

MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti, Tatyana Pichugina. In the UK, the spread of the AY.4.2 coronavirus, which separated from the delta strain, was taken under special control. It is known to be even more contagious. Outside the country, its foci are still few in number. RIA Novosti is figuring out what to expect from the next mutant and how it will affect the COVID-19 pandemic, where did AY.4.2 come from and what is known about it? AY.4.2 appeared in April. By the end of September, it accounted for six percent of UK samples studied, and the rate continues to rise. In Scotland, AY.4.2 was found more, but this may be due to different sequencing rates in the regions of the country, according to Dmitry Pruss, a geneticist in Salt. Lake City, USA. Samples are processed more quickly in England. The UK Department of Health has listed AY.4.2 for monitoring, according to the October 15 report. The document states that it is a delta strain with two characteristic mutations in the spike protein, Y145H and A222V, both of which have previously occurred in a wide variety of SARS-CoV-2 lines. For example, A222V was recorded last summer in Europe in one of the lines, but it became extinct because it had no evolutionary advantages. Now these two mutations have become entrenched and formed a more viable variant. Outside the UK, AY.4.2 is still small, in the US there are only three cases. This strain was reported for the first time in Israel today. An 11-year-old child who arrived from Moldova is infected. This is quite understandable, Pruss believes. “No one was surprised that Romania and Poland turned out to be additional hotbeds, since many arrivals from these countries work in the UK, go home on vacation. From Moldova, apparently, too. But the sequencing volumes there are small, and real We will not know the situation soon, “the expert comments. Russia also has a first candidate for AY.4.2. Its data was uploaded to the GISAID database by the Rospotrebndzor laboratory. However, the accuracy of reading the genome is not the best, characteristic mutations are not visible, so this case is still in question. It is known that a sample was taken from a patient in Tver on 23 September. A 69-year-old man, symptoms – cough, fever. Data on infectiousness are inaccurate The evolution of the coronavirus is tracked using the GISAID database, where scientists from all over the world upload decoded genomes. A lot of data is processed in the UK, so new lines are regularly found there. However, there are additional difficulties with AY.4.2. “This subtype is not always detected by the usual set of reagents. If the sample is fresh, the viral load is high, it is clearly visible. And when the virus is small, for technical reasons it may not be noticed,” says Dmitry Pruss .So, the true scale of distribution of AY.4.2 is not exactly known. “When the delta strain arrived at the end of spring, it had a speed advantage of one and a half times. process change artifact [обработки образцов]”- adds the scientist. Is the new” British “dangerous and what the” Russian delta “is? Why AY.4.2 is more infectious than the parental delta strain is still unclear. we know they can have unexpected effects. ” -19 in the country. It is too early to talk about whether AY.4.2 will change the picture of the disease, whether it will increase the number of hospitalizations. “As a rule, the laboratory receives a sample with a minimal description. The first thing they give out is raw results for the number of a particular subspecies. And how it is connected with demography, morbidity, they analyze later, “- explains Dmitry Pruss. It is possible that the new” Briton “will be tracked in Russia. We still have many times less genome sequencing than in the West, but the technical equipment For example, on Monday, Rospotrebnadzor laboratories unloaded more than a hundred fresh samples from Moscow and the regions into the database. notes Pruss. By the way, the scientist found in GISAID “Russian delta.” It is characterized by mutations NS7a_P45L and NSP2_K81N. It was first detected in Slovakia in January. A month later the strain spread to neighboring countries, got to Turkey. In April it was found in Moscow and Petersburg. In our country it immediately began to dominate and spawned its own lines. As Pruss writes, its share is now up to 80 percent. Now it is already in Kazakhstan and Ukraine. The “Russian delta” does not have its own name. Once it has appeared, bioinformatics have to apply to the Pangolin system, the coronavirus nomenclature registry. Genomic data must be passed through a set of programs that will tell you which lineage to refer to, which name, according to the nomenclature, to assign. This was the case with AY.4.2.

