Jennifer Aniston: photo, biography, personal life

Jennifer Aniston is an American film actress, director and producer. She starred in many films, but most people know her from the TV series “Friends”. Aniston received Emmy and Golden Globe awards for her role as Rachel Green. Find out the details of the biography of the actress.

Jennifer Aniston: biography

The favorite of TV viewers began her career as an actress at a very young age. The father, obeying the requirements of his daughter, made an agreement with a director he knew to be taken into the crowd scene of a cheap series. The girl felt the shooting atmosphere and never parted with it ever again.

Childhood and youth

Jennifer Aniston was born on February 11, 1969 (zodiac sign – Aquarius) in Sherman Oaks, California. The girl absorbed the love for the stage literally with her mother’s milk. The baby’s parents were directly related to television:

Father John Aniston is an American actor of Greek descent.

Nancy Doe’s mother is an actress with Scottish roots.

Even the godfather, Telli Savalas, was from theatrical environment. Therefore, Jennifer had no other destiny how to connect her life with cinema.

The clever daughter studied well at school until a split occurred in the family. For some reason, the girl’s parents decided to divorce, which hurt the child’s psyche very painfully.

Ten-year-old Jennifer Aniston found a way out of this situation in art. She was greatly impressed by the performance on Broadway, after which she was eager to play.

The beginning of the career of the actress can be considered a role in the low-budget TV series “Molloy”, where Jenny played a tiny episode, but still her name was included in the credits. There were no offers from large projects, so Aniston had to switch to regular work:

A secretary at an advertising agency.

Ice cream seller.

Waitress.

This continued until she decided to move to Hollywood, closer to the main film industry of the planet. Jennifer even found herself an agent who agreed to promote her. When he gave the girl a professional look, he set a tough condition: Aniston must certainly lose weight.

Best Movies

Jennifer Aniston received films with full timekeeping only three years after the start of an active search for roles by her agent. In 1993, the horror film “Leprechaun” was released, where she first got the main role. Critics drew attention to many of the picture’s shortcomings, but there were no special complaints about the actress herself.

In 1994, we began recruiting actors for the Friends television project. It is difficult to call it a series, because the shooting was carried out in an experimental way, using open areas and live spectators. Some roles have already been approved, like this:

David Schwimmer played Ross Geller.

Courteney Cox – Rachel Green.

Ross’s sister was supposed to be played by our heroine, but after talking with the producers she was nevertheless approved for the role of a waitress (Jenny gave this craft two and a half years), and Cox was given the role of Monica.

The series was filmed for ten years, during which Jennifer Aniston changed her status as a little-known upstart to the most rated actress. Her fees skyrocketed, which her parents, actors, could not even dream of. For one episode of Friends, the girl received a million dollars, and for a full-length role – about $ 10 million.

During the period of participation in the series, she managed to star in a number of romantic comedies:

“The Prince of Dreams” (1996).

“Portrait of Perfection” (1997).

“Office space” (1999).

But the truly iconic roles turned out to be played only after the end of the series. In such films as “Bruce Almighty” (2003), “Here Comes Polly” (2004), “Rumor has it” (2005), Jennifer shared the set with the most talented actors of our time: Jim Carrey, Ben Stiller, Kevin Costner.

Then there was a slight decline in activity. Jennifer Aniston paused films and series for personal reasons. A search for creative perspectives followed, which resulted in the directorial work “Room 10”. But the audience demanded the familiar Jenny, so the pictures came out on the screens one after another:

“Marley and Me” (2008).

“Promising is not the same as getting married” (2009).

Bounty Hunter (2010).

Pretend to be my wife (2011).

“We are the Millers” (2013).

Recent films with Jennifer Aniston differ in a variety of genres:

Drama “Cake” (2014).

Comedy “Obnoxious Ladies” (2015).

War film “Yellow Birds” (2017).

Humorous detective story “Murder Mystery” (2019).

Jennifer Aniston’s personal life

Although we always see a smiling sweet Jenny on the screen, in her reality there was little reason for fun. The actress is fatally unlucky in love throughout her life. If in her school years she was hindered by excess weight and natural modesty, now this phenomenon defies explanation.

The girl’s first romance happened with the singer Adam Duritz. He constantly traveled with the group to the cities of the United States, so their relationship did not last long, Jennifer found herself another. It was the actor Tate Donovan, who was closer to her in his hobbies. But their relationship also lasted a couple of months.

Fate prepared Jennifer Aniston for a serious relationship and did not waste it on trifles. While filming the series “Friends”, the actress met and fell in love with the main handsome Hollywood – Brad Pitt. The young actor also had exalted feelings for the girl. In the summer of 2000, in sunny Malibu, they got married.

Their stellar relationship immediately became public knowledge. The paparazzi watched Aniston and Pitt around every corner. The couple could not go anywhere, so as not to run into annoying reporters. So five years passed, nothing foreshadowed trouble, until the spouses stunned the fans with the announcement of the divorce.

The statement was made in January 2005, but the divorce proceedings itself lasted until October. For six months, stellar divorces did not leave the first pages of famous tabloids. Not a single detail of the family life of Brad and Jennifer remained secret. Journalists blamed the actress for the breakup, accusing her of unwillingness to have children.

Before the couple had time to agree on all the nuances of the divorce, Pitt had already found another one for himself. She became Angelina Jolie – a bright actress, the Hollywood standard of beauty. Shooting in the movie “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” helped them to get to know each other closely. A year later, their daughter Shiloh was born.

For Aniston, it was a blow below the belt, she wanted to quickly close the hole that appeared in any way. Jennifer did not go all the way, but simply changed partners with each new film. At least so they wrote in the press, and the actress herself only denied it. As a result, quantity turned into quality, and acquaintance with Justin Theroux ended in a wedding.

To officially marry Jennifer Aniston, it took him four years to sort things out: he “divorced” his common-law wife, became engaged to Jenny in church, and on August 5, 2015, he got married. After a secret wedding, the couple embarked on a honeymoon trip to Bora Bora. Time passed, and the newspapers again began to procrastinate the topic of Aniston’s pregnancy.

Until 2018, fans thought that the actress had finally found her happiness, but they were wrong. A celebrity, without announcing a divorce, fled with her husband, convicting him of treason. Such an end to the relationship was inevitable, because the busy spouses did not see each other for a long time. Justin lived in New York and Jennifer lived in Los Angeles. They had no future.

Now Aniston is engaged in the restoration of psychological and physical strength. At one time, the woman even had to resort to the help of specialists. A personal psychotherapist helped to cope with another problem, set priorities and find new goals in life.

Jennifer Aniston: interesting facts

After a detailed story, I would like to highlight interesting facts about the biography of a movie star. We suggest that you familiarize yourself with the secret (and not so) details of the actress’s personal life:

Jenny has two brothers: the older John and the younger Alex. In 1987 she studied acting at the LaGuardia School of the Arts in New York. Since childhood, he has been fond of drawing, but never boasts about it. Another hobby of the talented actress is knitting. For the role of Rachel Aniston dropped about ten kilograms. At 50, the growth of the actress is 164 cm, and the weight is kept within 55 kg. Proper nutrition, sports and transcendental meditation help her maintain an ideal figure. Jennifer has naturally curly hair. To wear a straight hairstyle, she spends colossal amounts of money on hair styling. The beauty is considered the standard of style, she plays with ordinary jeans unsurpassed, adding various elements. The actress has never been nominated for an Oscar.

We told everything that is known about Jennifer Aniston. We hope for the release of new films with the participation of the actress in order to once again admire her talented acting.

Original article: https://www.nur.kz/family/gloss/1829305-dzennifer-eniston-foto-biografia-licnaa-zizn/