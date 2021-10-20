Jennifer Aniston: photo, biography, personal life

By
Sharla Hamblin
-
0
59

Photo: shutterstock.com
Photo: UGC

Jennifer Aniston is an American film actress, director and producer. She starred in many films, but most people know her from the TV series “Friends”. Aniston received Emmy and Golden Globe awards for her role as Rachel Green. Find out the details of the biography of the actress.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here