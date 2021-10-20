Jennifer Aniston showed her grown up favorite

Jennifer Aniston sometimes shares cute shots of her dogs with subscribers.

A year ago, Jennifer got a puppy, which she gave the nickname Lord Chesterfield. And the other day the actress showed how her beloved dog has grown over this year.

“One year with my sweet, soft, I will call him … talkative (barks in the air), pleasant and not so little Lord Chesterfield,” the actress signed the photos touchingly and showed several home pictures, in which she herself was captured with him.

In one of the pictures, Jen is lying on the floor in training clothes (she is wearing a black T-shirt, and it looks like an actress without underwear), and next to her is a small puppy.

Then Aniston showed how her favorite has grown and how it looks now. In another photo, he is captured with his mistress in bed.

Jennifer Aniston / Associated Press

The actress is very fond of animals. Previously, Jennifer had a Welsh Corgi Terrier dog Norman, he died in 2011, having lived with Jen for 15 years. In memory of him, the actress got a tattoo on her leg with the inscription Norman.

