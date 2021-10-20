Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck openly showed feelings in public

The couple showed up with their children at a theme park in Hollywood, where they had a great time.

51-year-old singer Jennifer Lopez and 48-year-old actor Ben Affleck are increasingly appearing in public together, while they no longer hide the fact that their feelings have flared up with renewed vigor.

So, recently, a couple was spotted in an amusement park at Universal Studios in Hollywood, where they went with their children. Jennifer took 13-year-old twins Emma and Max, and Ben took 9-year-old son Samuel, who was born to Jennifer Garner.

The paparazzi caught them while they were all having fun at the Jurassic World attraction. At the same time, all five looked very pleased, and Ben and J. Lo did not stop smiling.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at a theme park in Hollywood [+–] Photo: Screenshot

For the theme couples, the artist chose a cropped white T-shirt and wide beige trousers, and the actor was in Affleck in jeans, a white T-shirt and a gray sweater. He was holding Jennifer’s hand.

The couple came to the park with their children from previous marriages. [+–]

Already on Saturday, she appeared together at the Los Angeles airport, seemingly preparing to start her vacation on the 4th of July weekend.

The sensational hunters then captured the lovers as they walk through the Hamptons on Long Island. Ben hugged Jennifer around the waist. She was wearing a simple white sweatshirt that concealed her slender body, which she tucked into matching white khaki pants. She completed her look with white sneakers.

Affleck also chose a more casual outfit for the walk. He was wearing a cream sweatshirt and slightly darker khaki pants.

J. Lo and Ben during a walk in the Hamptons on Long Island [+–]

The reunion of the stars, who almost got married in 2003, but broke up in 2004, started talking in early May, when they were first seen together during the couple’s vacation in Montana at a ski resort. Later, they repeatedly fueled rumors, but did not comment on them in any way, and the paparazzi continued to stubbornly pursue Ben and Jennifer until they caught them kissing during the celebration of the singer’s sister’s 50th birthday.

As for the ex-boyfriend of the artist Alex Rodriguez, he first said that he was shocked at how quickly J. Lo found a replacement for him, and then rented a mansion near Lopez’s house.