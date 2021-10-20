Jennifer Lopez real estate – what an apartment in New York looks like – photos

Penthouse Jennifer Lopez in New York with four bedrooms, six bathrooms located in an elite apartment complex in Manhattan

Jennifer Lopez rented an apartment in New York from sale / Photo: instagram.com/jlo

Jennifer Lopez, who is now busy filming new films, has been unable to sell her apartment in New York for several years. As the New York Post writes, the Hollywood star decided to temporarily remove her penthouse from sale.

The actress bought the penthouse for $ 20 million. Jay Lo decided to sell real estate in Manhattan after realizing that this was not the most suitable place to live.

Jay Lo first thought about selling a penthouse in 2017 for $ 26 million… But the buyer could not be found

In 2019, the artist wanted to get $ 25 million for an apartment, but there were still no applicants.

Penthouse area 603.8 square meters. The apartment has a glass roof, four bedrooms, six bathrooms, two dressing rooms, a staff room and four terraces of almost 300 square meters.

Penthouse J. Lo in New York / Photo: NyPost

In addition to this penthouse, Jennifer Lopez has a $ 10 million home in the Hamptons and a $ 28 million Bel Air property in Los Angeles.

