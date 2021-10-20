Johnny Depp and Michael Caine to attend the Karlovy Vary festival

Johnny Depp will be one of the most distinguished guests of the 55th Karlovy Vary International Festival (MFF KV), organizers of the event said on Tuesday. In addition to the Hollywood superstar, other notable personalities will be arriving, including British actor Michael Caine.

“Johnny Depp will be at the festival in the second half,” organizers said.

The 58-year-old American actor will not receive any of the awards usually given at the festival. However, he will present films in which he plays and which will be shown in Vary.

Its producer has selected two films for the festival: the documentary Golden Pot: Several Rounds with Shane McGowan (2020) and the drama Minamata (2020), in which Johnny Depp also starred.

“We are honored that an icon of contemporary cinema will come to the festival,” said festival president Jiri Bartoska, adding: “We have long admired Johnny Depp, so we are honored to welcome him to Karlovy Vary.”

Even before Tuesday’s press conference, it was announced that MFF KV will host another star, Ethan Hawke.

The 55th MFF in Karlovy Vary will also host the British actor, winner of two Oscars, the European Film Awards and more than forty other awards, Sir Michael Caine.

As part of the opening ceremony of the Karlovy Vary festival this year, he will receive the Crystal Globe for his outstanding creative contribution to world cinema.

During his sixty-year acting career, Michael Caine has played over a hundred roles in film and television.

The award of the President of the MFF in Karlovy Vary, which is awarded annually to domestic filmmakers at the Karlovy Vary Festival, will be given to director, Oscar winner Jan Sverak at the festival’s closing ceremony.

On Thursday 26 August at 4 pm he will also personally present at a gala performance at the Karlovy Vary City Theater the film “Riding”, which won the Crystal Globe for Best Film at the 30th MFF in Karlovy Vary in 1995.

The 55th MFF KV will be held from 20 to 28 August. “We deliberately postponed the date of the festival until August. We hoped that more people would be vaccinated and that we would be able to fully occupy the halls of Karlovy Vary, ”said Christoph Mucha, executive director of the event.

The organizers also today presented measures against the spread of the coronavirus that will accompany the festival. Each participant will receive a bracelet allowing him to navigate the festival events. It will be issued on the basis of a valid EU COVID-19 certificate with a QR code, which they will receive upon proof of vaccination, previous illness or negative test.