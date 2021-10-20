Justin Theroux talks about his relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

49-year-old actor Justin Theroux gave an interview to Esquire, in which he raised the topic of relations with his ex-wife, 52-year-old Jennifer Aniston. So, in an interview with a journalist, he commented on the rumor that related to his separation from her.

Recall that they began dating in 2011, and got married in 2015. However, three years later, the actors announced that they were breaking up. Then the press wrote that the reason was the disagreement of the spouses about the place of residence. In a new interview, Theroux denied suggestions that they broke up because Jennifer wanted to live in Los Angeles and he wanted to be in New York.

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston

This is a version that for the most part is not true. Look, people always come up with stories that make them feel better or make things easier for them. All this talk: “This man loves rock and roll, and this man loves jazz. Of course!” But this is not the case. This is an oversimplification

– said Teru.

The actor, however, did not state his version of what happened, but admitted that they managed to part intelligently and maintain good relations.

Like it or not, we didn’t have a complete breakup drama and we love each other. I am sincere when I say that I value our friendship. We may not be a couple, but nothing prevents us from giving each other joyful moments and being friends. She is a funny person, she knows how to make me laugh so well. It would be a loss for me if we stopped communicating. And I would like to think that this is also the case for her. We don’t talk every day, but we call each other on FaceTime, we text,

– shared Justin.

Recall that after breaking up, Theroun more than once publicly congratulated Aniston on his birthday, and in 2019 they even spent Thanksgiving together in the company of mutual friends, including Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Bateman and Courteney Cox.

If you love the person as much as you loved him in a relationship, you should love him outside the relationship.

– said Teru.

Justin is currently not in a relationship. Free and Jennifer, although recently rumors appeared on the network that the actress returned to her ex-boyfriend, 43-year-old singer John Mayer.