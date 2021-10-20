Katy Perry, Margot Robbie and Tom Hardy: the stars who have famous doubles

Many Hollywood stars are easily confused with each other.

Often, users confuse famous Hollywood stars.

And this is not surprising, since many celebrities are really unrealistically similar to each other, like twins. In some, facial features, facial expressions and even behavior are identical.

The editors of the TSN.ua website have prepared a selection of actors and singers who are similar in appearance.

Tom Hardy and Logan Marshall-Green

Getty Images

Only an experienced cinematographer can immediately distinguish between 43-year-old Tom Hardy and 44-year-old Logan Marshall-Green. However, Tom is more popular than his “double”.

Demi Moore and Jennifer Conelli

Getty Images

American actresses Demi Moore and Jennifer Connelly are so similar that fans jokingly call them sisters.

Javier Bardem and Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Getty Images

Spanish actor Javier Bardem and American star Jeffrey Dean Morgan can replace each other in cinema. The facial features of the stars are very similar.

Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel

Getty Images

American actress Zooey Deschanel and singer Katy Perry are also very similar to each other. Moreover, the performer herself understood this. Orlando Bloom’s beloved not so long ago confessedthat when she was still unknown to anyone, she called herself Zoe for the sake of going to nightclubs.

Keanu Reeves and Chris Klein

Getty Images

Actors Keanu Reeves and Chris Klein are stunningly similar to each other. Klein is not that famous. However, he is known for his filming in “American Pie”. In addition, celebrities have a significant age difference – Reeves is 15 years older.

Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley

Getty Images

A lot has been said about the similarity of these two actresses, and even a bunch of jokes have been compiled, they say that they make the same wishes for the New Year. Interestingly, even the mothers of the stars could not figure out where their daughter was when both were wearing Princess Padmé’s makeup in the first episode of Star Wars.

Margot Robbie and Jamie Pressly

Getty Images

American actresses Margot Robbie and Jamie Pressley really look like sisters. They are similar not only with blond hair, but also with an oval face, a high forehead, a wide smile, eye color and even the shape of eyebrows.

America Ferrera and Jordin Sparks

Getty Images

Ugly star America Ferrera can easily be confused with pop singer and American Idol winner Jordin Sparks.

Bill Murray and James Belushi

Getty Images

Often, viewers also confused American actors Bill Murray and James Belushi. With age, the difference in appearance became more obvious than in the photo, where the stars are younger. Bill became famous for Lost in Translation and Groundhog Day, and James for Red Heat and Curly Sue.

Recall that earlier the editors of the TSN.ua website prepared a selection celebrities who have twins or twins. So, there is a twin brother of the owner of “Oscar” Rami Malek.

Share this: Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Telegram Viber Email Copy link