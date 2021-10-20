Keanu Reeves’ comic has been rescheduled again. BRZRKR will be released later

Last week there was news that BRZRKR # 1, an upcoming comic strip from Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves and co-writer Matt Kindt, has set a pre-sale record.

More than 600,000 copies of the comic have already been ordered, making it the best-selling comic book since Star Wars # 1 in 2015. Bleeding Cool has now revealed that those who ordered the comic will have to wait a bit to receive it as it is one month late.

In a statement to retailers, publisher Boom! said that they simply do not have time to print such a huge circulation:

Due to high demand and to ensure that the printer can maintain a high level of Boom! Quality, the release date of all issues BRZRKR # 1, including options in foil, postponed to March 24.

The number of pre-quarters comic book orders exceeded 600,000 – this is the best-selling standalone set for Boom! after crossover Big Trouble in Little China / Escape From New York # 1, which sold 421,000 copies when it debuted in October 2016.

At the end of last month it became known that the release will take place On February 24, 2021, however, it was not yet known how many people would want to purchase the first issue.