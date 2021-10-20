https://ria.ru/20211020/ukraina-1755476498.html

Kiev has applied for participation in the certification of Nord Stream 2

Kiev has applied for participation in the certification of Nord Stream 2 – RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

Kiev has applied for participation in the certification of Nord Stream 2

The Ukrainian gas transmission system operator has submitted an application to the German energy regulator Bundesnetzagentur to participate in the certification of the Nord Stream 2 operator Nord … RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

2021-10-20T19: 49

2021-10-20T19: 49

2021-10-20T20: 59

north stream – 2

economy

Ukraine

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/01/1603757454_359:514:2889:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_803edd8838d234977a991bb1205c37d2.jpg

KIEV, October 20 – RIA Novosti. The Ukrainian gas transmission system operator has submitted an application to the German energy regulator Bundesnetzagentur to participate in the certification of the Nord Stream 2 operator Nord Stream 2 AG, said the head of the company Sergei Makogon. national security of Ukraine, violates the rights and commercial interests directly of the OGTSU, destroys the European energy architecture, contradicts the principles of EU energy solidarity and threatens the security of gas supplies to Europe, “he wrote on Facebook. In his opinion, the introduction of the pipeline into operation” will strengthen the dominant position. ” Gazprom, but will not contribute to the diversification of gas supply routes. “Both Nord Streams are surplus capacities, the purpose of which is to oust the powerful Ukrainian GTS from the energy market as an alternative route for gas supplies to Europe and concentrate the bulk of transit in the narrow corridor of the Baltic Sea.” , – believe Makogon. Earlier, Naftogaz of Ukraine also applied for participation in the certification of the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. According to the head of the company, Yuriy Vitrenko, Kiev will insist that the certificate cannot be issued, as this would violate European legislation, and Gazprom’s actions are uncompetitive. Nord Stream 2 stretches from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany and consists of two lines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Its construction was completed on September 10 and the process of certification of Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent gas pipeline operator is underway. It will take place in two stages: first, the German regulator will develop a draft decision, then the European Commission will evaluate it. The whole process can take several months. Berlin has already received a full package of necessary documents from Moscow. Earlier, the Federal Network Agency of Germany (BNA) issued permission to participate in the certification procedure of the Polish PGNiG. Warsaw wants to ensure that the operator meets the requirements of the EU’s Third Energy Package, which implies the separation of companies involved in the production and transportation of gas through the pipeline.

https://ria.ru/20211020/katastrofa-1755314771.html

Ukraine

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Nord Stream 2: construction under the sanctions regime The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year should be completed in August 2021. Two lines of the highway will connect the coasts of Russia and Germany. The project was funded by six countries: Russia, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Austria and the United Kingdom. The construction of the gas artery was suspended several times due to US sanctions. See in the infographic Ria.ru how external pressure influenced the delivery time of the pipeline, which can save Europe from the gas deficit. 2021-10-20T19: 49 true PT1M46S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/01/1603757454_493:149:2839:1908_1920x0_80_0_0_d5c862e528e3664a90cf9f869abc9f02.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

north stream – 2, economy, ukraine