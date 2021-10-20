Kim Kardashian is furious about the act of Kanye West

Sources close to Kim Kardashian have spoken out about her relationship with her ex-husband after appearing on stage at the third presentation of Kanye West’s new album Donda.

The 40-year-old reality TV star faced backlash for appearing at the event, as Kanye was also joined on stage by Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, who had previously been accused of violence and homophobia.

Kim took the stage in a Balenciaga Couture wedding dress while the song No Child Left Behind played.

An insider told People that Kim missed DaBaby and Manson’s performances: “She was in a suite that overlooked the back of the stage house, so she couldn’t see the musicians. She was not aware of what was happening on the show. She only knew what Kanye asked her to do, and she was ready to help her ex-husband. “

A second source stated that Kim was “unhappy” with Kanye’s action and was there simply because she wanted to support him: “Kanye will always be the Kim family. When Kanye is doing well, it benefits the kids. Kim is the main person whose opinion matters to Kanye. He asked her to be a part of the presentation and she agreed without hesitation. She didn’t know Marilyn Manson would be there. She understands why the negative reaction started. Kim only needs positive publicity. She would never have attended the event if she had known Manson would be there. Kanye wanted a reaction. He wants people to talk about his album and that was his tactic. “

A third source confirmed that Kim did not know what was going to happen at the event: “In many ways, it took her by surprise. She had to choose: leave at the last minute or do what she agreed to? In the end, she decided to stay and fulfill her promise. This does not mean that she supports Manson or DaBaby and what they believe in. She was there to support the father of her children. “

Recall, according to TMZ, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce on February 19. The reason for the separation, she called “irreconcilable differences.”