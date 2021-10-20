Klava Koka lit in a dress a la Kylie Jenner

https://sputnik-georgia.ru/20210813/Byvshiy-kusaet-lokti-Klava-Koka-zazhgla-v-plate-a-lya-Kayli-Dzhenner-252572999.html
The star surprised fans in the sexiest way and deserves comparison with one of the sisters of the Kardashian family 08/13/2021, Sputnik Georgia
TBILISI, 13 Aug – Sputnik. Klava Koka wore a dress in the style of Kylie Jenner and aroused the admiration of fans – on the Web, they are sure that the singer’s ex-boyfriend is biting his elbows.
Coca is one of the brightest representatives of show business. She does not hesitate to try on the most daring outfits, and all thanks to her figure. The singer recently showed off a new look that instantly caught the attention of fans.
In the photos from Instagram, Klava Koka posed in a reddish-brown leather mini-dress with a “hot” neckline. High boots in color complemented the look and made subscribers remember another famous beauty who adores such outfits – the sister of Kim Kardashian – Kylie Jenner.
“Wow, did you get it from Jenner’s wardrobe?” the ex is biting his elbows, “commented fans.
The last comment became a reference to the news in the life of the star. The singer left the guy, after which Dima Gordey talked about parting with Klava.
