Klava Koka lit in a dress a la Kylie Jenner

The star surprised fans in the sexiest way and deserves comparison with one of the sisters of the Kardashian family 08/13/2021, Sputnik Georgia

TBILISI, 13 Aug – Sputnik. Klava Koka wore a dress in the style of Kylie Jenner and aroused the admiration of fans – on the Internet they are sure that the singer’s ex-boyfriend is biting his elbows. Koka is one of the brightest representatives of show business. She does not hesitate to try on the most daring outfits, and all thanks to her figure. The singer recently showed off a new look that instantly caught the attention of fans. In the photos from Instagram, Klava Koka posed in a mini dress made of reddish-brown leather with a “hot” neckline. High boots in color complemented the look and made subscribers remember about another famous beauty who adores such outfits – the sister of Kim Kardashian – Kylie Jenner. “Wow, did you take it from Jenner’s wardrobe?” , “Very stylish and sexy”, “Klava from the Kardashian family”, “And I see Marilyn Monroe”, “Everything, the former bites his elbows,” – commented the fans. The last comment became a reference to the news in the life of the star. The singer left the guy, after which Dima Gordey talked about breaking up with Klava.

