https://ria.ru/20211020/maski-1755336089.html

Vicious violators of the mask regime in Moscow will be found on cameras

Kommersant: in Moscow began to monitor the wearing of masks in the shopping center using cameras – RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

Vicious violators of the mask regime in Moscow will be found on cameras

The Moscow Mayor’s Office demanded to connect surveillance cameras in the shopping center to a single data storage center in order to strengthen control over observance of the mask regime. About this … RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

2021-10-20T10: 33

2021-10-20T10: 33

2021-10-20T11: 30

spread of coronavirus

society

Moscow

Sergei Sobyanin

health – society

Mikhail Murashko

coronavirus covid-19

coronavirus in Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0a/0f/1579999323_0:76:3134:1839_1920x0_80_0_0_e4ddb6cd7456ccef312a6df6c83f9268.jpg

MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. The Moscow Mayor’s Office demanded to connect surveillance cameras in the shopping center to a single data storage center in order to strengthen control over observance of the mask regime. Kommersant writes about this with reference to a source. According to the interlocutor of the publication, such an order was received after a meeting in the Moscow department of trade and services on October 13, the deadline for its implementation is until Wednesday. It is noted that the Moscow authorities demanded the same last year, but not all trading platforms listened. “The total coverage of cameras in the capital will increase the connection of all shopping centers by less than a percent. – adds Kommersant. According to the general director of IVA Cognitive Alexei Tessarsky, this will allow tracking Muscovites who ignore the requirement to wear masks. However, for automatic registration of fines, high quality images are needed: therefore, shopping centers were given instructions according to which the resolution of the equipment should be at least 720p, and the frame rate should be 15-25 per second. … Among other things, employers were obliged to transfer at least 30 percent of the total number of employees to remote work. Residents of the capital over 60 years old and suffering from chronic diseases should go into self-isolation, while they can walk and exercise in the fresh air. The requirements do not apply to those who have been vaccinated or been ill with COVID-19 for six months; vaccination remains the most reliable way of protection. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among seriously ill coronavirus infection is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals were not vaccinated.

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211018/maska-1755081173.html

https://ria.ru/20211019/koronavirus-1755259955.html

Moscow

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0a/0f/1579999323_168-0:2899:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2e8ec13e088eab5b15878001bde33061.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, moscow, sergey sobyanin, health – society, mikhail murashko, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia