Kylie Jenner dedicated new cosmetics to Freddy Krueger

On October 5, an American TV star and owner of her own cosmetics brand, 24-year-old Kylie Jenner intrigued her fans with a mystical video. In a candid video that the girl posted on Instagram, she is covered in blood and smears it all over her body.

For those who did not understand the trend, we remind you that Halloween is close, and Western stars already know how they will scare their fans this year. So Kylie announced that she would have an unexpected collaboration for the holiday.

A few hours later, the younger sister of Kim Kardashian revealed the intrigue.

Kylie and A Nightmare on Elm Street. It’s a dream to collaborate with a horror icon! ” – announced Jenner in the next post.

In the new photo, she tried on the image of Freddy Krueger, dressed in tights that simulate burnt leather, and fastening the blades to her fingers. This picture became a print for gift wrapping of a new line of cosmetics from the star. In Stories, Kylie revealed that the make-up box is stylized as a VHS tape with blood droplets. Inside, the fashionista is waiting for everything she needs to create a vivid Halloween look: false eyelashes, lip varnish in three colors, powder with scary names – all in shades reminiscent of Freddy Krueger.









Jenner announced that her company will release such a set of cosmetics on October 12. And the mystical holiday itself, we recall, is celebrated at the end of the month.

