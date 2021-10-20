https://ria.ru/20211019/sovbez-1755199766.html

Lavrov commented on Erdogan’s words about the “five” of the UN Security Council

2021-10-19T13: 57

SOCHI, October 19 – RIA Novosti. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, commenting on the statement of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, said that he agreed with him that the “five” has no right to dictate the fate of the world, but it does not pretend to do so. ” Erdogan is well known. He speaks freely on various topics. I agree with him that the “five” permanent members of the Security Council have no right to dictate the fate of the world. , which are written in the charter of the United Nations, “Lavrov told reporters. Erdogan said during his visit to Angola that the fate of humanity should not be left to the mercy of” a handful of countries “- the winners in World War II. According to him, while the world is changing, and diplomacy, trade, international relations are undergoing radical transformations, it is inconceivable that the architecture of global security remains the same. Meaning the permanent members of the UN Security Council, the Turkish President stressed that “the world is more than five.”

