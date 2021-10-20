https://ria.ru/20211019/nato-1755199643.html
Lavrov said NATO ignores Russia
Lavrov said NATO ignores Russia – RIA Novosti, 10/19/2021
Lavrov said NATO ignores Russia
There have been no information exchanges between Russia and NATO headquarters for a long time, while Moscow was ready to negotiate with the alliance, but NATO ignores the Russian side, … RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021
2021-10-19T13: 55
2021-10-19T13: 55
2021-10-19T21: 58
in the world
Moscow
NATO
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation)
Sergei Lavrov
Russia
Belgium
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0d/1754395929_0-0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a7445c527858faf5ac531a305ab5cc92.jpg
SOCHI, October 19 – RIA Novosti. There have been no information exchanges between Russia and NATO headquarters for a long time, while Moscow was ready for negotiations with the alliance, but NATO ignores the Russian side, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. no longer, ”Lavrov told reporters on the sidelines of the Valdai Club meeting.“ The most important thing is that all contacts between the military were cut off, this was officially stated. Then what kind of loss of opportunity for dialogue are we talking about? ” – noted the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry. Lavrov noted that two years ago Russia proposed NATO to agree on the withdrawal of exercises from the contact line, to agree on minimum distances that should not be violated by any aircraft and warships. “And much more was proposed then. Just a wall of silence. And when, say, the German Foreign Minister, I heard today, said that by this step Russia shows that it is not ready for negotiations. I just said how we were ready for negotiations and how NATO has simply ignored us, and for more than one year, “Russian Foreign Minister emphasized. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Monday Russia’s response to the expulsion of diplomats under NATO: in addition to the suspension of the work of the NATO military liaison mission in Moscow, and also the termination of the work of its information bureau. The Russian permanent mission to NATO also suspends work from November 1 or a little later. For contacts with Russia, the alliance should now contact the Russian ambassador to Belgium.
https://ria.ru/20211019/nato-1755184306.html
https://ria.ru/20211019/nato-1755146640.html
Moscow
Russia
Belgium
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0d/1754395929_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_338002cad8eaa69771b0d59bc7f0c210.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, moscow, nato, ministry of foreign affairs of the russian federation (ministry of foreign affairs), sergey lavrov, russia, belgium
Lavrov said NATO ignores Russia