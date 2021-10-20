Lockdown in Moscow is possible subject to an increase in the incidence

The Moscow authorities are discussing the introduction of a lockdown in Moscow from October 30 to November 7: the option of closing shops, cinemas, fitness centers, beauty salons and virtually all service enterprises, with the exception of pharmacies and grocery stores, is being considered. Restaurants in this scenario are moving to takeaway work. A lockdown will be introduced if the incidence of COVID-19 in Moscow next week exceeds the figures for the current week.

The fact that the capital’s authorities are considering the option of a full-fledged lockdown was reported by Forbes and confirmed by several sources of Kommersant in federal and interdepartmental structures familiar with the situation. According to the lockdown scenario (its details in the form of a draft mayor’s decree have been brought to the attention of employees of a number of institutions), a day off will be established in Moscow from October 30 to November 7. At the same time, the access of employees and visitors should be closed to shops, theaters and cinemas, cafes and restaurants, fitness centers, public service centers, beauty salons, stadiums, veterinary clinics, museums, zoos, children’s playrooms, bookmakers and even medical organizations ” to provide planned assistance “. In fact, we are talking about the temporary closure of all service enterprises with the exception of grocery and public catering.

Vacations are introduced in schools for the period from October 30 to November 7. The ban on holding mass and public events remains. Restaurants and cafes, however, with the introduction of such restrictions will be allowed to work takeaway. As before, only catering points in hotels will be able to work, according to the presentation of the capital’s mayor’s office, describing the features of quarantine (its authenticity was confirmed by Kommersant’s sources). There is no talk in the scenario of the mayor’s office about the mode of entering restaurants and other establishments by QR codes (for vaccinated, ill or passed the PCR test), according to Kommersant’s sources.

A lockdown according to this scenario can be introduced in Moscow if the incidence of COVID-19 exceeds the indicators of the week from October 13 to October 20 in the capital, a source in federal structures who is familiar with the situation explained to Kommersant.

“This scenario is indeed being discussed, but, as noted in the presentation, only in the event of a marked increase in the incidence,” he added. Note that from October 13 to October 20, from 4.4 thousand to 6.8 thousand people were registered daily in Moscow who became infected with the coronavirus. According to the capital’s operational headquarters, up to 1.6 thousand patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospitals every day. So, over the past day, 5,847 new cases were detected, 1,529 people were hospitalized. On October 14, the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, allowed the introduction of short-term restrictions in Moscow, but stressed that the development of the city “will not stop” because of COVID-19, since “the city has adapted to the pandemic.” Earlier, the city authorities have repeatedly emphasized that additional restrictive measures and the deployment of additional beds in hospitals are necessary for Moscow when the daily number of hospitalizations is approaching 2,000.

Kommersant’s sources admit that technically the introduction of a lockdown will depend on the actions of President Vladimir Putin following a meeting with members of the government on October 20. It is, in particular, about whether the president and the government will put forward their own initiatives to combat coronavirus or agree with the proposal of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova (on the announcement of non-working days in Russia from October 30 to November 7), and the possibility of introducing further restrictive measures will be reserved for the governors.

In the latter case, according to a Kommersant source, it is possible to introduce a lockdown in Moscow according to the scenario described above; it is assumed that the restrictions will last until November 8.

The press secretary of Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, only made it clear that the president will take a “framework, conceptual decision.”

The interlocutor of Kommersant in a large restaurant chain hopes that the final decision on the restrictions will differ from the plan, and at least vaccinated will be allowed to visit establishments. In this scenario, doubters will have an additional incentive to get the vaccine, he notes. M.Video-Eldorado said that “we have expanded the capacity of courier delivery and express delivery by taxi, our online services are fully prepared for an increase in the load, both seasonal and associated with the pandemic.”

“We plan that stores will work as usual, unless otherwise determined by local restrictions. M.Video and Eldorado stores comply with all possible safety measures – thermometry, mandatory wearing of masks, disinfection of all surfaces, ”said M.Video-Eldorado. Decathlon only said that they always comply with Russian legislation: “If there is such an order (about a lockdown .— “B”), then, of course, we will fulfill it. Of course, we will have to close all our offline points for a while, and this will entail some losses. In this case, we will focus on the online segment – our resources allow us to deliver goods throughout the country. “

“We have already experienced a long lockdown, the short-term is not so scary,” says Evgeny Movchan, general director of STD “Petrovich”. According to him, if such a decision is made, the retailer will switch to a remote work format.

Recall that large-scale restrictions in connection with the coronavirus pandemic were introduced in Moscow in the spring of 2020. So, from March 5, a high alert regime was introduced in the city, and from March 26, citizens over 65 years old and people with chronic diseases were prescribed self-isolation. Since March 30, all Muscovites have been prescribed home quarantine, allowing them to go to a nearby grocery store and pharmacy, take out the trash and walk the dog. Violators faced a fine of 4-5 thousand rubles. From April 15, for any trips in Moscow, it was necessary to receive digital codes. Since May 12, citizens have been obliged to wear masks and gloves when visiting shops and pharmacies.

In June 2021, Moscow also introduced smaller restrictions. Against the background of a surge in morbidity, the city authorities established non-working days from 13 to 20 June. It was also decided to limit attendance at entertainment and sports events to 500 people (both outdoors and in buildings). In catering establishments, visitors began to be admitted using QR codes. Barcodes could be received by those who were vaccinated, who had had a coronavirus or who passed a negative PCR test. In addition, the authorities obliged companies to transfer 30% of employees to telecommuting.

Alexander Voronov, Elena Rozhkova, Dmitry Shestoperov