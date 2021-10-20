https://ria.ru/20211020/lukashenko-1755377433.html

Lukashenka announced readiness to be vaccinated against coronavirus

Lukashenko announced his readiness to be vaccinated against coronavirus – RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

Lukashenka announced readiness to be vaccinated against coronavirus

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced his readiness to be vaccinated against the new coronavirus, but with the Belarusian vaccine, Sputnik RIA Novosti reports on Wednesday, 10/20/2021

2021-10-20T12: 52

2021-10-20T12: 52

2021-10-20T13: 54

spread of coronavirus

in the world

Alexander Lukashenko

Belarus

Ministry of Health of Belarus

coronavirus covid-19

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/0a/1749496195_0:48:3066:1773_1920x0_80_0_0_4b764a2e85575a8e89e101a9ba1f7ea9.jpg

MINSK, October 20 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced his readiness to be vaccinated against the new coronavirus, but with the Belarusian vaccine, Sputnik Belarus reports on Wednesday. “President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is ready to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, but with the Belarusian vaccine,” the agency said. It is explained that the head of state said this during a conversation with employees of the Minsk Regional Clinical Hospital. The head of state noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin was vaccinated with Sputnik V, US President Joe Biden – with Pfizer. “What about me?” We agreed with Dmitry Pinevich (Minister of Health – ed.): As soon as the Belarusian vaccine is on the table, we will immediately with him and to the left, and to the right, and in the leg – we will inject anywhere. So give the vaccine – I’m ready , but our, our Belarusian vaccine. This is sincere, “Lukashenko said. At the same time, the Belarusian president drew attention to the fact that among severe patients with coronavirus in hospitals vaccinated only a fraction of a percent. According to him, “it is absolutely clear from practice that vaccinated people get sick less, and if they get sick, then there is no such disaster.” “This is a clinically confirmed fact,” Lukashenka said. In April of this year, Lukashenka announced that he had no plans at that time to be vaccinated against the new coronavirus, since he still has antibodies after a previous illness. In July 2020, the Belarusian president said that, according to the doctors’ conclusion, he was asymptomatic, “on his feet”, had suffered a coronavirus. At the end of December of the same year, Lukashenka announced that he did not plan to be vaccinated against COVID-19, in this regard he considers himself to be “skeptics.” However, in March he did not rule out that he would be vaccinated against COVID-19 when “the time comes”, while expressing the hope that he still has antibodies. Now vaccination in Belarus against COVID-19 is carried out by the Chinese drug Sinopharm, the Russian “Sputnik V” and “Sputnik Light.” In April, the President of Belarus signed an order on the creation in Belarus of its own vaccine against coronavirus in 2021-2023. According to the previously announced schedule, Belarusian specialists should receive a pilot batch at the end of this year, and the first industrial batch in 2022. According to the Ministry of Health of Belarus, the prototype of the vaccine is already ready, preclinical trials are expected, then the phase of clinical trials, design of production facilities, and then – production will take place. It is predicted that in the first half of 2023, the Belarusian vaccine will be released into civilian circulation.

https://ria.ru/20211019/lukashenko-1755236340.html

https://ria.ru/20211014/vaktsiny-1754562135.html

Belarus

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/0a/1749496195_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9223a21859c2339cda0f63ab741209cd.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, alexander lukashenko, Belarus, ministry of health of Belarus, coronavirus covid-19