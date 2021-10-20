Lukashenka says he is ready to be vaccinated against coronavirus, but with the Belarusian vaccine – Society

MINSK, October 20. / TASS /. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said he was ready to be vaccinated against coronavirus, but with the Belarusian vaccine. He announced this on Wednesday during a conversation with employees of the Minsk Regional Clinical Hospital.

“It is absolutely clear to us from practice that vaccinated people get sick less, and if they get sick, then there is no such disaster. This is a clinically confirmed fact,” the president said, quoted by the BelTA news agency.

He noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin was vaccinated with Sputnik V and Joe Biden was vaccinated with Pfizer. “Why me? We agreed with Dmitry Leonidovich Pinevich [министр здравоохранения]: as soon as the Belarusian vaccine is on the table, we will immediately inject with it <...>. So let’s get a vaccine – I’m ready, but our own, Belarusian vaccine. This is sincere, “Lukashenka said.

Earlier, the president reported that at the end of July 2020, he was asymptomatic, “on his feet”, had a coronavirus and did not plan to be vaccinated.

In May, Lukashenko announced the creation of a “in vitro” Belarusian vaccine against coronavirus. According to experts, the drug will be an analogue of the Chinese inactivated Sinovac vaccine. The Belarusian vaccine is planned to be put into circulation in 2023.

On October 1, 2020, the country began vaccination of volunteers with the Russian drug “Sputnik V” as part of post-registration studies. The republic became the first state after Russia to officially register this vaccine. In Belarus, a joint production of Sputnik V has been launched, which is currently being used to vaccinate the population. The full production cycle of the Russian Sputnik V, according to the country’s Ministry of Health, can be mastered by Belmedpreparaty by the end of the year. Earlier, several consignments of the Chinese vaccine Vero Cell were delivered to Belarus, the Russian vaccine “Sputnik Light” was also registered, and students are actively inoculating with it.