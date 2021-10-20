https://ria.ru/20211020/lukashenko-1755497654.html

Lukashenka’s press secretary explained his refusal to wear a mask in the hospital

MINSK, October 20 – RIA Novosti. The press secretary of the President of Belarus Natalya Eismont explained why Alexander Lukashenko did not always wear a protective mask when visiting the hospital where patients with COVID-19 lie, in her words, “everything should be voluntary.” According to the press service of the Belarusian president, on Wednesday Lukashenko visited clinics in the Minsk region, where he got acquainted with the treatment of patients with cancer, as well as with coronavirus infection. Lukashenko, among other things, visited the “red zone” where patients with COVID-19 are being treated. gloves, asked to be in a mask, in a respirator. You saw, in the covid compartment, the head of state slightly lifted this mask. He put it on in the intensive care unit. The head of state in this regard acts in accordance with the principle that he outlined for the whole country yesterday: voluntarily “, – quotes the words of Eismont, the Telegram channel” Pool of the First “, close to Lukashenko’s press service. The day before, the head of state held a meeting on the epidemiological situation in the context of the fourth wave of coronavirus incidence in the country. During the event, Lukashenko said that he opposes compulsory vaccination against COVID-19, although in general he supports the practice of vaccinations in order to combat the spread of infection. The head of state also spoke out against fines for non-observance of the mask regime and against the conduct of control measures in public places with the involvement of the police to check compliance with the requirements for wearing masks. According to him, it is necessary to fight the spread of infection by increasing the personal responsibility of people to others, and not by fines and coercion. According to the president, “each person should dispose of his own destiny as he sees fit.”

Belarus

2021

