Lukashenko named the vaccine he is ready to be vaccinated against COVID-19 :: Politics :: RBC

At the same time, Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus will not rush with a drug of its own design, since the virus can mutate and the strain “will be completely different.” Then he stated that there was no guarantee that the developed vaccines would be able to cope with new strains of the disease.

Lukashenko ordered to create a Belarusian vaccine against coronavirus on April 1 this year. According to the decree, the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus and the Ministry of Health should do this within 2021–2023. The day before, he said that the vaccine will go into circulation in 2023.

The chief state sanitary doctor of Belarus, Alexander Tarasenko, noted that the vaccine being created in the country is of a classical type, made from a “killed virus”.

Lukashenko fell ill with COVID-19 in July last year. According to him, he suffered from the disease asymptomatically. In December, Lukashenko noted that he did not plan to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Now the population of Belarus is being vaccinated against the coronavirus with a Russian-made drug “Gam-COVID-Vac” (“Sputnik V”) of the Center. NF Gamalei, as well as the Chinese Sinopharm.

According to the Ministry of Health of Belarus, over the past day, 2076 cases of COVID-19 infection have been identified in the country. Over the entire time of the pandemic, almost 578 thousand people fell ill with the infection, almost 4.5 thousand of them died