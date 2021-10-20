https://ria.ru/20211020/rozysk-1755491925.html

Lyubov Sobol put on the wanted list

Lyubov Sobol put on the wanted list

Former lawyer of the Foundation for the Fight against Corruption (FBK *) Lyubov Sobol is wanted by the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, it follows from the department’s database. RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Former lawyer of the Foundation for the Fight against Corruption (FBK *) Lyubov Sobol is wanted by the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, it follows from the department’s database. “Grounds for search: wanted under article of the Criminal Code,” the message says. At the end of September 2021, the Moscow City Court approved the verdict against Sobol in the case of incitement to violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules. Earlier she was sentenced to 1.5 years of restriction of freedom: she was forbidden to leave the house from 22.00 to 6.00, attend mass events and leave the Moscow region.Sable herself did not appear at the court session, while earlier the RT TV channel, citing a source, reported that August flew to Istanbul. As the lawyer Maxim Pashkov noted then, she had the right to leave Russia, since the verdict did not enter into force. Sobol’s verdict was the first in the case initiated after the winter uncoordinated actions in Moscow. According to the investigation, due to the appeals of the accused, people, including patients with COVID-19, came to the uncoordinated rally on January 23, “creating a threat of mass disease.” Most of them received restrictions on freedom for incitement to violate sanitary and epidemiological rules (part 4 of Article 33, part 1 of Article 236 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). regarding Sobol – about participation in it. According to the investigation, no later than 2014, Navalny, being the founder of FBK * and planning to change the foundations of the constitutional system, undermine public security and state integrity of Russia, created and led an extremist community. Sobol was part of it from 2014 to 2021, the UK claimed. * An extremist organization banned in Russia, recognized as a foreign agent and liquidated.

