Manta Network, a Polkadot-based project, raised $ 5.5 million | Blockchain24

The Manta Network, a privacy-level project for the Polkadot ecosystem, has completed a new round of funding to continue scaling decentralized finance (DeFi) use cases by enhancing blockchain privacy.

Announced Tuesday, Manta Network’s latest $ 5.5 million funding round included over 30 venture capital funds, including crypto hedge fund CoinFund and alternative investment firm ParaFi Capital. Other investors included Web 3 LongHash Ventures, CMS Holdings, Divergence, Spartan Group, Global Coin Ventures, SkyVision Capital, Zee Prime, and SNZ.

The funding has also attracted some of the industry’s well-known individual investors from large cryptocurrency companies such as Digital Currency Group, Consensys, and Bitcoin.com. According to the announcement, angel investors included SushiSwap 0xMaki’s semi-anonymous core member, Kevin Hu of Dragonfly Capital, ParaFi’s general partner Santiago Santos, and others.

Founded in 2020, Manta Network is focused on creating a privacy-focused and interoperable blockchain protocol specifically for DeFi applications, with the goal of making DeFi truly private. The protocol uses zk-SNARK with Groth16 proofs, the same cryptographic technology that is implemented behind the privacy-focused Zcash cryptocurrency (ZEC).

According to CoinFund CEO and Founder Austin Barak, Manta is creating “one of the primary privacy primitives in DeFi.”

“By leveraging Substrate, which enables tier 1 ad-hoc networks, Manta can build the privacy-preserving architecture of ZKSnark directly at the baseline and address several of the existing problems facing users today, such as front-end launch and lack of privacy in translation or management. portfolio, ”he said.

Earlier this year, Manta Network completed a $ 1.1 million funding round led by Polychain Capital and joined by major industry firms such as Alameda Research and DeFiance Capital.