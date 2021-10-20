Marvel has released a promotional video for The Eternals. It stars Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek

Marvel Studios has released a promotional video for The Eternals. In it you can see footage from the upcoming premiere and comments from those who participated in its creation.

The video features studio head Kevin Feige, producer Nate Moore, actresses Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek. The latter noted that filming is an exciting moment.

Salma Hayek actress It’s so exciting to be part of something truly new.

Jolie intrigued MCU fans by saying that after watching the movie, “many people will see themselves as superheroes for the first time.”

The Eternals are a race of superhumans. They created intelligent life on Earth, but at the same time, for a thousand years, they hid from people and, along the way, secretly protected them from deviants. They became powerful and immortal thanks to Kronos, who experimented on them.

The film was directed by Chloe Zhao, who received an Oscar for Land of Nomads. In addition to Jolie and Hayek, the film stars Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington and others. The trailer for the film was released in May 2021.

The premiere in Russia is scheduled for November 4. Only adults will be able to watch it – the film received an 18+ restriction due to the presence of an LGBT character.