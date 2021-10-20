Media: Japanese volcanic eruption lifted ships flooded after World War II – Society

TOKYO, October 20. / TASS /. Volcanic activity in the remote Japanese archipelago of Ogasawara led to the rise in the level of Iwo Jima and the rise of ships sunk by the American military after World War II. This was reported by Asahi TV channel.

Helicopter footage shows more than 20 fragments of Japanese ships captured by the United States during the Battle of Iwo Jima. It is noted that they were deliberately dumped by the American military after the end of the war for use as breakwaters. The United States planned to build a port on the island, but it was decided to abandon this idea, since the island is very flat.

The increased activity of underground volcanoes in the Ogasawara area was observed this summer. As a result, it led not only to an increase in the level of Iwo Jima, but also to the formation of a new small island, which has not yet cooled down, and steam emanates from it when the waves hit.

The battle for the island of Iwo Jima, which is located in the Pacific Ocean 1250 km south of Tokyo, began on February 16 and ended on March 26, 1945. For almost a month and a half, soldiers of the Imperial Japanese Army under the command of General Kuribayashi managed to contain the attacks of the US Marine Corps. The island was turned by the Japanese into an impregnable fortress with a developed system of trenches and underground tunnels.

The battles were literally for every centimeter of land. However, the Japanese defense ultimately fell under the onslaught of superior enemy forces, and on March 26, 1945, the defenders of Iwo Jima surrendered. The key stage of the battle was the seizure of Motoyama airport by the US army on February 26, which from the beginning of March was actively used by the Americans for bombing large Japanese cities – Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya.

After the end of World War II, the island was occupied by the United States for a long time. The troops were withdrawn from there only in 1968, and Iwo Jima was returned to Japan.