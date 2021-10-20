Mikhail Saakashvili entered Georgia in a trailer with dairy products

The Georgian Prosecutor’s Office issued a ruling on charges of illegal crossing of the state border by the former President of the country, Mikhail Saakashvili.

According to the ministry, Saakashvili was on board the vessel “Vilnius”, which en route from the Ukrainian Chernomorsk to the Georgian Poti. On the night of September 29, the ship entered the port, after which a trailer with a trailer loaded with dairy products departed from there. Saakashvili was in it. The prosecutor’s office noted that the presence of Saakashvili in the trailer was confirmed by the videos recovered from his phone.

According to RIA Novosti, three people have already been arrested in the case of illegal crossing of the Saakashvili border: the driver of the trailer, Elguje Tsomae, and two employees of the port of Poti. On Wednesday, it became known about the arrest of the fourth defendant in the case – he also works as a trailer driver, but has no connection with the other three detainees, his lawyer said.

On October 1, Mikheil Saakashvili returned to Georgia, where he had not been for eight years. Georgian law enforcement agencies detained the former president, accusing him of illegally crossing the border. At the moment, Mikheil Saakashvili is in prison in Rustavi.