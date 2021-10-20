Military expert Viktor Baranets named ten places of the hidden US military presence in Ukraine, according to the KP.RU website. He noted that he himself was born in Ukraine and lived near Barvenkovo, where one of these bases is now located. Somewhere the bases were built “from scratch”, and somewhere on the basis of Ukrainian ones.

“The US flag is replete in many places in Ukraine, where American military facilities are deployed – all sorts of” training centers “and” training grounds “, – said Baranets. He stressed that the creation of foreign military bases is contrary to Ukrainian legislation. However, no one pays attention to the Constitution on Nezalezhnaya.

There are three places of open deployment of the American military in Ukraine. These are the Yavoriv military training ground in the Lviv region, the operational control point for ships in Ochakov and the Yuzhny port near Odessa.

There are also several camouflaged places where Ukrainian servicemen are likely to be located. This is the 235th inter-service training center for units in Mikhailovka (Nikolaev region), the 241st combined-arms training ground in the village of Aleshki in the Kherson region, the 233rd combined-arms training ground in the village of Malaya Lyubasha in the Rivne region, 242-1 combined-arms training ground near Goncharovsky in the Chernigov region , a reconnaissance center on Zmeiny Island in the Black Sea, a training camp near Mariupol and military facilities in Shostka in the Sumy region.