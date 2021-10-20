Milos Bikovich shared a photo with Johnny Depp and thanked him for the successful cooperation

Hollywood star Johnny Depp visited Serbia, where he met with the President of the country, and also took part in the presentation of a project about the adventures of Arctic birds. Serbian actor Milos Bikovic in his personal microblog on Instagram shared photos with the American artist, and also thanked him for the successful joint cooperation. The star of the film “Kholop” noted that thanks to the efforts of many people, Serbia was able to restore the tradition of producing high-quality animated films.

Milos Bikovich shared a photo with Johnny Depp

“Belgrade has once again confirmed the title of one of the cultural centers of the world, as our capital and country deserves. Special thanks to @johnnydepp for celebrating the first year of our cooperation with us yesterday and presenting the Puffins Impossible project, ”the Serbian actor shared on his personal microblog on Instagram (the author’s spelling and punctuation hereinafter are given unchanged, – Note ed.). Milos has published a snapshot from the presentation of an animated cartoon, which tells about the life of migratory birds. The project was named “Puffins“. One of the characters was voiced by Johnny Depp, who came to the presentation of the Puffins Impossible in Belgrade. It is noteworthy that the cartoon character is copied from a Hollywood actor.

It should be noted that Milos Bikovic takes an active part not only in filming films, but also is engaged in the development of Serbian culture. The artist founded the Arhangel Digital Studios film company, which popularizes Serbian cinema not only in the country itself, but also abroad. Earlier, Bikovich said that they managed to agree with Johnny Depp about cooperation.

Milos Bikovich and Johnny Depp at the presentation of the cartoon

Recall that in early October this year, Milos in his microblog on Instagram announced the start of filming the film “Insulation“. According to the artist, the film, in which the actor plays the role of a biologist, will amaze the viewer with an exciting and unexpected plot. The film is produced by Archangel Studio in cooperation with Victoria Film…

As for the personal life of the Serbian actor, this summer it became known that Bikovic broke up with his beloved, ballroom dancing champion Arina Voloshina… The athlete herself spoke about the breakdown. According to her, the affair with the artist lasted about a year, but the lovers broke up at the end of July. Arina added that she was disappointed in her chosen one because of his egocentrism and other negative qualities.

Milos Bikovich and Arina Voloshina

Milos Bikovich, in response to the words of his former lover in his personal microblog on Instagram, wrote that there are things more important in life than his personal life. The artist added that he never considered the time spent in a relationship wasted. Bikovich is grateful to every girl who was next to him. “When love or friendship ends, each partner can look at the time spent differently. I never thought that my time in relationships was wasted and I always treated and relate to the girls with whom I was at some point in my life with dignity and respect, even when one of them was telling a lie about me ”, – the actor shared.

