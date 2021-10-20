https://ria.ru/20211019/covid-19-1755210922.html

Mishustin called the measures taken against COVID-19 necessary

Mishustin called the measures taken against COVID-19 necessary – RIA Novosti, 10/19/2021

Mishustin called the measures taken against COVID-19 necessary

The proposed forced measures to contain the coronavirus are now necessary, said Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021

2021-10-19T14: 33

2021-10-19T14: 33

2021-10-19T14: 39

spread of coronavirus

society

Mikhail Mishustin

health – society

Russia

coronavirus covid-19

coronavirus in Russia

vaccination of Russians against covid-19

MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. The proposed forced measures to contain the coronavirus are now necessary, said Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Earlier on Tuesday, at a meeting of the government’s coordinating council for the fight against coronavirus, Golikova proposed to appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin and introduce non-working days from October 30 to November 7 in connection with with the situation with the spread of COVID-19. At the same time, for regions with a difficult epidemiological situation, provide for the possibility of introducing non-working days from this Saturday, October 23rd. She also proposed to additionally support the compulsory medical insurance system and health care in the amount of 56 billion rubles. “Thank you, Tatyana Alekseevna (Golikova – ed.). Indeed, these decisions are not easy, complicated, but I would also say forced, but necessary. The number of cases is growing and it is necessary to contain the spread of a dangerous infection. The practice of previous restrictions has shown the effectiveness of these measures, “Mishustin said, referring to Golikova. According to him, over the entire period of the fight against coronavirus, considerable experience and knowledge have been acquired, the necessary equipment has been purchased, and the production of necessary medical devices has been established. “But the burden on the health care system continues to increase. And in this situation we need to be proactive, we are talking about the health of our people,” Mishustin said.

Russia

2021

