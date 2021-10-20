Mono X launches mainnet on Ethereum and Polygon

Automated Market Maker (AMM) MonoX has announced the official launch of its mainnet, offering investors a full range of exchange and liquidity options across the Ethereum and Polygon blockchain networks.

With the release of this new service, Mono X aims to create a cost-effective and affordable infrastructure for liquidity providers looking to market their projects and traders interested in using token exchange services.

In the case of traditional decentralized exchanges (DEX) such as dYdX, projects need to be provided with two tokens to create a liquidity pair, which increases the capital barrier to entry. Thanks to the one-way liquidity feature, projects only need to supply their own token, which means they can offer the market more overall liquidity.

According to the official announcement, the liquidity pools implemented at launch are as follows: on Ethereum, assets include Ether (ETH), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), USD Coin (USDC), and Tether (USDT), while assets on Polyon include Polgyong (MATIC), WBTC , USDC, USDT and Wrapped Ether (WETH).

Last month, AMM raised $ 5 million in capital funding to support lower capital commitments and liquidity levels for Decentralized Finance (DeFi) projects offering swaps, borrowing, and derivatives lending on Decentralized Exchanges (DEX).

The project was still in beta at the time, but this announcement marks a move towards full-scale implementation in the DeFi space.

MonoX CEO Ruyi Ren told Cointelegraph about how MonoX is leveraging its one-way liquidity pool innovation to lower the barrier to entry for new DeFi members:

“Protocols that use liquidity pairs lead to high capital requirements for participation in DeFi. With our model, all you have to do is deposit your own token into the pool (0 collateral). Project owners can host their tokens without the burden of capital requirements. and focus on using funds to build the project rather than providing liquidity. “

In addition, Ren spoke about the potential impact of value-backed tokens on the broader DeFi ecosystem: