more than $ 66 thousand / News / Overclockers.ua

Today, Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, has set a new historical record, breaking the $ 66,000 mark. This happened against the backdrop of yesterday’s launch of trading of the Bitcoin Strategy ETF on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The US Securities Commission was initially opposed to the creation of such a financial instrument, but ultimately the project was successfully implemented. This has fueled interest in cryptocurrency among investors.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $ 66,067, with a 24-hour high of $ 66,284, according to Coindesk. The previous record was set in April this year. Then the cost of one BTC coin approached the $ 65 thousand mark. The rapid growth was followed by an equally rapid decline. In the middle of the summer, the Bitcoin exchange rate dropped below $ 30 thousand.



Bitcoin rate for the last 24 hours. Coindesk data

Together with the Bitcoin exchange rate, the value of other cryptocurrencies (altcoins) is growing. In particular, Ethereum, which is very popular among GPU miners, has risen in price to four thousand dollars today. We add that the total computing power of the Ethereum network has grown by more than 2.5 times since the beginning of the year.