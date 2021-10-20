Moscow authorities discussed the introduction of QR codes for theaters, museums and stadiums :: Politics :: RBC

Also, among the options for restrictive measures, the introduction of QR codes for shopping centers and restaurants is being discussed, RBC sources say. So far, we are talking about restrictions during non-working days, which the government proposed to introduce.

The Moscow Mayor’s Office is considering the possibility of introducing QR codes to theaters and sports venues, an interlocutor close to the Moscow authorities told RBC. According to him, the same plans exist for shopping centers and restaurants, while with regard to catering establishments, the question remains debatable whether to close them completely during non-working days, or to allow them by QR code or PCR test.

Information about theaters, sports facilities and restaurants of RBC was confirmed by a source in the Moscow mayor’s office. Another interlocutor at the mayor’s office clarified that entry codes may appear in museums as well.

“Moscow has the opportunity to enter QR codes in museums, theaters and sports facilities. So far, we are talking about the period of non-working days and holidays, “- said the interlocutor of RBC in the mayor’s office.

Press secretary of the Moscow mayor Gulnara Penkova, in response to a request from RBC, declined to comment and stated that “decisions on the current situation [мэрией] have been announced now. “