Moscow Mayor Sobyanin introduced new restrictions due to the spread of coronavirus | News | News

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on October 19 signed a decree on new measures against the spread of coronavirus. At the same time, he freed elderly Muscovites and people with chronic diseases who had been ill with coronavirus and vaccinated from the need to follow a home regime.

“From October 25, 2021 to February 25, 2022, Muscovites over the age of 60 and citizens suffering from chronic diseases must again observe a home regime – at their place of permanent residence or in garden plots. Walks and physical education in the fresh air are not limited. Working citizens have the right to apply for sick leave, ”he wrote on October 19 in a blog on his personal website.

At the same time, Sobyanin noted that “elderly and chronically ill Muscovites are exempted from the need to observe a home regime if they have had COVID-19 in the last 6 months, or have been vaccinated.”

In addition, employers in the capital were obliged to transfer to teleworking mode at least 30% of the total number of employees, as well as all employees over 60 years old and suffering from chronic diseases. The restriction will be in effect from October 25 to February 25.

An exception is provided for employees whose presence in the workplace is critical to the functioning of the organization. Also, the requirement for remote work does not apply to recovered and vaccinated employees. This measure does not apply to employees of medical organizations, defense enterprises, Roscosmos and a number of other strategic industries.

At the same time, the new restrictions imply an increase in the requirements for mandatory vaccination of service workers. The corresponding decree was adopted on October 19 by the chief sanitary doctor in Moscow. In accordance with it, enterprises and organizations working in these industries are obliged to ensure vaccination of at least 80% of the total number of employees by January 1, 2022. Vaccination with the first component must be carried out before December 1.

Earlier on the same day, Rospotrebnadzor in Moscow announced the strengthening of control over the implementation of anti-epidemic measures due to the complication of the epidemic situation. From 11 to 17 October, inspections of catering organizations were carried out aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Also on Tuesday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova came up with an initiative to introduce non-working days from October 30 to November 7 inclusive. With such an initiative, she proposed to appeal to the President of the country, Vladimir Putin.

On October 14, Sobyanin said that 10 apartments will be raffled in the capital among citizens who will be vaccinated against coronavirus in the next five weeks. The mayor expressed hope that this drawing will be an additional incentive to get vaccinated. At the same time, the mayor is convinced that the citizens’ own health should become the main incentive for vaccination.

Due to the increase in cases of coronavirus, a number of restrictions are being introduced by other Russian regions. In particular, in St. Petersburg, from November 1, new antiquarian restrictions begin to operate, including the QR code system.

Large-scale vaccination continues in Russia. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVak.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites of stopcoronavirus.rf and accessvsem.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVotte. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.