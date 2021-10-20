Moscow Mayor’s Office plans to control the wearing of masks in the shopping center using cameras

The Moscow mayor’s office demanded that shopping centers record from cameras that will be connected to the city’s video surveillance system to monitor observance of the mask regime, Kommersant reported, citing a source who attended the meeting at the Moscow Department of Trade and Services on October 13.
Shopping centers were instructed to integrate video cameras from the entrance groups of objects with a single data storage center (ECDC) of the city hall until October 20. The instructions for the shopping center say that the resolution of the camera must be at least 720p, the frame rate must be 15-25 frames per second.
The administration of the shopping center should appoint a person responsible for interaction with the Department of Information Technology (DIT) of Moscow. DIT did not respond to the publication’s request.
According to the president of the Union of Shopping Centers Bulat Shakirov, cameras from 600 points will help the authorities track shopping centers that let people in without masks – if violations are detected, their work can be stopped. One shopping center has about 5-6 cameras on average. If another 300 centers are connected to the system, it will be necessary to connect 1500-1800 thousand cameras. “Now, due to the increase in the incidence of diseases, the authorities decided to strengthen control, therefore, it was instructed to ensure the integration of cameras from all the capital’s shopping centers in a week,” he explained.
In mid-October, the Kommersant newspaper reported that the Moscow government plans to improve the mos.ru portal of state and municipal services so that users’ photos are uploaded to the face recognition system used by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. According to the technical documentation, which was reviewed by the newspaper, an improved facial recognition system will help police officers search not only for suspects, but also for their accomplices. The information technology department of Moscow later denied this information.