Moscow Mayor’s Office plans to control the wearing of masks in the shopping center using cameras

According to the president of the Union of Shopping Centers Bulat Shakirov, cameras from 600 points will help the authorities track shopping centers that let people in without masks – if violations are detected, their work can be stopped. One shopping center has about 5-6 cameras on average. If another 300 centers are connected to the system, it will be necessary to connect 1500-1800 thousand cameras. “Now, due to the increase in the incidence of diseases, the authorities decided to strengthen control, therefore, it was instructed to ensure the integration of cameras from all the capital’s shopping centers in a week,” he explained.