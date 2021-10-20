Most Russians said they approve of the introduction of non-working days :: Society :: RBC

More than half of Russians approve of this measure if the days off are with pay. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova proposed to introduce them from October 30 to November 7

More than half of Russians support the introduction of new non-working days with salary retention to fight the coronavirus. This was shown by a survey of the Superjob service, RIA Novosti reports.

56% of respondents approve of the introduction of non-working paid days from October 30 to November 7. In Russia as a whole, 30% of Russians did not support the introduction of a long November weekend, 14% found it difficult to answer. At the same time, women support such a measure more than men (60 versus 51%). And Russians under 34 are more likely to support it than those over 45 (66 versus 52%).

The survey was conducted from 19 to 20 October in all districts. It was attended by 1.6 thousand people over 18 years old from the economically active population.

Among the population of cities with a population of over one million, the idea of ​​declaring paid non-working days is more supported in Krasnodar (63%), Omsk (62%) and Volgograd (60%). Least of all supporters of the initiative are among the residents of Yekaterinburg (44%), Ufa and Chelyabinsk (43% each).

The survey among residents of cities with a population of over one million was conducted on October 19–20 with the participation of 900 respondents. The sample size is 9 thousand people: 1 thousand each – from Moscow and St. Petersburg, 500 each – from other cities.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova proposed introducing non-working days in Russia from October 30 to November 7 inclusively due to the increase in the number of cases and deaths. It was supported by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The final decision will be made by President Vladimir Putin.

Non-working days due to the situation with COVID-19 were last introduced on the May holidays, from May 1 to May 10. Then four days were added to the weekend, from 4 to 7 May. The reason was the appeal of the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, who explained that in this case, citizens would not have to leave the city several times and return back by public transport.

During non-working days in May, the Ministry of Education and Science recommended that universities switch to a remote format of work, and the Ministry of Education advised schools to take additional vacations.

Over the past day, 34,073 new infections have been identified in Russia. 1028 people died, which became a new record during the pandemic. The total number of cases exceeded 8 million.